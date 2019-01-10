Samsung to unveil Galaxy S10 and foldable phone on Feb 20

Samsung will be revealing its 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 and its much-anticipated foldable phone on February 20, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The South Korean company has traditionally launched its new Galaxy S phones at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress. This year, though, it appears it’s breaking with tradition.

According to reports, it will show off the flagship phone line up in San Francisco and the foldable phone in London on February 20. Initial reports suggested we’d have to wait until March to see the foldable, rumored to be called the “Galaxy F”.

Related: Galaxy S10 will have the same battery as the Galaxy Note 9

This means we’ll find out sooner rather than later whether it’ll come with the eye-watering price tag of $1,770 some outlets have suggested, and whether the 5G-enabled S10 might be a more affordable alternative.

Details of the S10 leaked early this year, hinting at a hole-punch display, tiny bezels and multiple cameras.