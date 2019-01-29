Samsung launches low-budget Galaxy M10, M20 series in India

Samsung is unveiling its new Galaxy M Series in India on Tuesday in a bid to compete against Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi.

The two Android handsets, the M10 and M20, both include Samsung’s new “Infinity-V” teardrop display and are designed to be successors to the A series of handsets.

Both the smartphones are made in India especially for the domestic market. India is the first county to see the new Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones. Both smartphones are also the first from the Samsung to feature notch displays.

The Galaxy M20, more advanced and more expensive model of the bunch. It has 3-inch FHD+ Infinity V display (compared to a 6.2-inch HD+ screen on the M1O) a substantial 5,000mAh battery, USB-C fast charging (15W), face unlocks (also available on the M10) and a rear fingerprint scanner.

Both are also powered by Samsung’s new, purpose-built Exynos octa-core chipsets and come with the same dual rear camera setup: a 13MP main sensor combined with a 5MP ultra-wide secondary lens.

However, there is no update on when will these smartphones, M20 and M10, will launch in the international market. The cheapest Galaxy M10 retails for $112, while the cheapest M20 will cost you $154.