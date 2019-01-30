Samsung is developing 1TB storage chips for phones

Samsung has announced that it’ll start offering the world’s first 1TB eUFS (embedded Universal Flash Storage) solution for phone manufacturers, with mass production already underway, The Verge reported.

This means that phones will have one terabyte of storage with a single flash memory chip. It took Samsung just four years to bring eUFS from 128GB to 1TB, the company said in a press release.

According to Samsung, the development will bring a more “notebook-like” experience to the next generation of smartphones. With 1TB of storage built-in, the company says users could store up to 260 10-minute videos at 4K resolution.

Samsung’s memory division will obviously sell this chip to other companies as well so expect more 1TB smartphones this year. It seems like a done deal now that the Galaxy S10+ will be the first for the year.