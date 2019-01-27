Want to travel by train? Get the PakRailo app to plan your journey first

In a world of Google Maps and smartphones, people want easy access to information and they want it on their phones. Pakistan Railways understands this and has developed a smartphone app to facilitate its passengers.

The app will be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 10.

The app is called PakRailo and it has been developed by an IT expert based in Sukkur. Mudassir Zaidi says his application will tell passengers everything they need to know.

“The app will also help minimize the number of train accidents,” he claimed.

Trackers have been fixed in all trains for the app and railway officers have been trained to operate it. At least 100,000 passengers can use it at a time.

“The app will rid the passengers of the need to use the unresponsive railway helpline, 117,” said Zaidi, who developed the app free of charge.

It will be available on Androids and iPhones.