Oppo to unveil phone camera with 10x optical zoom

January 15, 2019

Photo: Picture of Oppo 5x hybrid zoom technology back in 2017\ OPPO

We’ve seen plenty of phones featuring 2x optical zoom with the help of a secondary camera. But Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is about to set a new standard by unveiling a phone camera with 10x optical lossless zoom.

While it was previously speculated that the technology could be showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona next month, a leaked invite suggests Oppo may debut the tech at a separate event in China on January 16.

Photo: Oppo invitation

Oppo will be holding an event in China with a tagline “Ten times the view, see you soon”.

Two years ago, Oppo unveiled its 5x optical zoom technology for phone cameras at Mobile World Congress, but never ended up using it in any of its products. So we can’t be sure if the new 10x optical zoom technology will make its way to the consumers.

It’s not clear if the company will launch a commercial device or show off the technology with a prototype device.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

This new technology by OPPO will have your phone charged in under an hour

December 20, 2018 7:06 pm

Vingroup launches first smartphones

December 17, 2018 10:39 pm

Samsung launches new S9 phone with augmented reality features

February 27, 2018 10:40 am

Apple overtakes Samsung in shrinking smartphone market: survey

February 3, 2018 1:43 am

Iconic Nokia 3310 set for relaunch in new package?

February 14, 2017 5:43 pm

Apple to open second research centre in China

October 12, 2016 6:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.