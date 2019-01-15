Oppo to unveil phone camera with 10x optical zoom

We’ve seen plenty of phones featuring 2x optical zoom with the help of a secondary camera. But Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is about to set a new standard by unveiling a phone camera with 10x optical lossless zoom.

While it was previously speculated that the technology could be showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona next month, a leaked invite suggests Oppo may debut the tech at a separate event in China on January 16.

Oppo will be holding an event in China with a tagline “Ten times the view, see you soon”.

Two years ago, Oppo unveiled its 5x optical zoom technology for phone cameras at Mobile World Congress, but never ended up using it in any of its products. So we can’t be sure if the new 10x optical zoom technology will make its way to the consumers.

It’s not clear if the company will launch a commercial device or show off the technology with a prototype device.