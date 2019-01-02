Nokia’s new smartphone has five cameras and an in-screen fingerprint reader

The cat is out of the bag and so is Nokia’s new five-camera smartphone.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass and MySmartPrice have posted stills and videos of the Android One phone, now called the Nokia 9 PureView, and the spider-like rear cameras aren’t the only trick up the device’s sleeve.

It’ll have an under-the-display fingerprint reader, for one thing. It’ll still use the 2018-era Snapdragon 845 for a processor instead of the 855, but you can expect 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, wireless charging and a 6-inch “2K” display with both HDR10 and a tall aspect ratio.

Nokia 9 PureView “Beholder.” HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018

As for what that abundance of rear cameras will do? It ultimately appears to be an evolution of what we saw in PureView devices like the Lumia 1020. The five cameras will work in tandem to capture much more detail than usual. This might be for you if you want a camera-centric phone without spending a small fortune.

Nokia Anew had rumored an introduction by late January, but that puts it awkwardly between CES earlier that month and the Mobile World Congress later in February. It’s entirely possible that Nokia will show off the 9 PureView at one of those two events, when more people are likely to pay attention.