NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

January 1, 2019

An unmanned NASA spacecraft sent a signal back to Earth Tuesday that it successfully made it through a risky flyby past the most distant planetary object ever studied, the US space agency said.

“We have a healthy spacecraft,” said Alice Bowman, missions operations manager for the New Horizons spacecraft, which zipped by Ultima Thule at 12:33 am (0533 GMT) on New Year’s Day.

“We have just accomplished the most distant flyby,” she said.

The “phone home” signals took about 10 hours to reach Earth following the flyby, which took place four billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) away.

Images and data will start arriving later Tuesday, “science to help us understand the origins of our solar system,” Bowman said.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

In first, NASA spaceship begins orbit of asteroid

January 1, 2019 8:33 am

US charges two Chinese men for state-sponsored hacking of NASA

December 22, 2018 8:52 am

NASA’s Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space

December 11, 2018 2:34 pm

NASA spacecraft lands on Mars after six months

November 27, 2018 8:41 am

No new tax as KP allocates more for power and energy sectors

October 15, 2018 9:10 pm

First SpaceX mission with astronauts set for June 2019: NASA

October 6, 2018 12:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Amber Shamsi

Abdul Moiz Jaferii

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.