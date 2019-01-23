Microsoft’s Code Jumper is teaching blind children how to code

Microsoft has introduced another physical programming language ‘Code Jumper’ to teach blind children how to code.

Code Jumper teaches children to learn to code by connecting physical blocks together. Each block is around the size of a softball. The bright colour of the block is to help students who are partially blind. There are different sizes for different commands, and children can connect them together to build a programme.

Related: These three controls can block your child’s access to inappropriate content

“It is very specifically about building up concepts that will enable them to become computer scientists, programmers, software engineers, computational thinkers,” said Cecily Morrison, one of the Microsoft Researchers behind Project Torino, when it launched in 2017. “It gives them that computational base to whatever direction they go, and a shared vocabulary about what computing is.”

Through a partnership with the American Printing House for the Blind, Microsoft plans to begin distributing Code Jumper kits throughout US, UK, and India sometime this year.