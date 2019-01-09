Is Microsoft going to invest in Pakistan?

Looks like Microsoft is interested in investing in Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Microsoft Corporation Founder Bill Gates wrote that Microsoft could look for investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation President Chris Elias called on PM Khan on Tuesday and handed over the letter to him. The foundation will continue to invest in efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan, the letter read.

The foundation has been supporting Pakistan’s polio eradication programme for years.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also present on the occasion.

Related: Bill Gates calls PM Imran Khan but doesn’t talk about chickens or eggs

Both the visiting dignitaries appreciated efforts of government of Pakistan in eradicating polio from the country, saying that they want to see Pakistan polio-free in the future.

A month ago, billionaire philanthropist Gates had called PM Khan and discussed the steps the government had taken to eradicate polio from the country.

The prime minister’s focal person on polio eradication, Babar Atta, had said that the premier told Gates that traces of polio virus had been found in three cities — Karachi, Peshawar and Chaman, a town near the Pak-Afghan border.

Related: Great eggspectation?

PM Khan had also told Gates that the government is facing some difficulties eradicating polio due to the movement of people between Pakistan and Afghanistan but that his government is working on a new strategy to counter this. Gates appreciated PM Khan’s anti-polio efforts.

During the 30-minute conversation, the two also discussed how technology can be used to increase the effectiveness of polio eradication, said Atta.

The issue of poverty alleviation also came under discussion.