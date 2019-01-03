Iran bans Instagram over ‘security concerns’

Iran announced on Wednesday that it would ban photo-sharing app Instagram because of national security concerns, The Telegraph reported.

Instagram was the last major social media service that was officially available in Iran. However, it is unclear when the ban will go into effect.

Ironically, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has an active Instagram account which regularly sends out posts to an audience of more than two million followers.

It is not the first time that Iran is taking such measures; Iran is notorious for the limitations it imposes on freedom of expression.

Previously, the country blocked access to numerous websites, including Facebook and Twitter, in order to stop Iranians from browsing content it considers immoral, or as undermining the regime.

Last April, Iran’s judiciary also blocked voice calls on Telegram which is the most popular messaging app in the country, following the arrest of 12 people who ran popular reformist channels on the app.