Iran bans Instagram over ‘security concerns’

January 3, 2019

Photo: AFP

Iran announced on Wednesday that it would ban photo-sharing app Instagram because of national security concerns, The Telegraph reported.

Instagram was the last major social media service that was officially available in Iran. However, it is unclear when the ban will go into effect.

Ironically, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has an active Instagram account which regularly sends out posts to an audience of more than two million followers.

It is not the first time that Iran is taking such measures; Iran is notorious for the limitations it imposes on freedom of expression.

Previously, the country blocked access to numerous websites, including Facebook and Twitter, in order to stop Iranians from browsing content it considers immoral, or as undermining the regime.

Last April, Iran’s judiciary also blocked voice calls on Telegram which is the most popular messaging app in the country, following the arrest of 12 people who ran popular reformist channels on the app.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Afghan Taliban hold peace talks with Iran

December 31, 2018 5:20 pm

Wheat and cereal top items received by Afghanistan through Iranian port

December 31, 2018 12:39 am

Chinese firms offer subsidies on Huawei phones in show of support

December 29, 2018 11:53 pm

Instagram says the latest update everyone hates was a mistake

December 28, 2018 10:00 am

Qureshi arrives in Moscow to discuss Afghan peace process

December 26, 2018 9:16 am

NBA superstar LeBron James issues apology for posting controversial lyrics

December 25, 2018 6:20 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Manik Aftab

Ibrahim Qazi

Amber Shamsi

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.