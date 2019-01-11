IMDb launches its own free movie streaming service

Everyone knows where to go if you need to look up the details of any movie – IMDb. Now the database is expanding its scope to enter the streaming video arena. The company has launched Freedive, a free streaming platform that’s supported by periodic ad breaks.

The service’s films and TV shows are available to registered IMDb or Amazon users and Amazon Fire TV owners. (The list of compatible devices is the same as the list for Prime Video.) Fire owners can navigate the service using a new icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” section or by telling their Amazon smart device, “Alexa, go to Freedive.”

The site says it will continually add new offerings to the site. The site will also indicate on a film’s page if it’s available on Freedive.

Word of the project came last year, with a report that Amazon would announce the ad-supported service as a way to help the company compete in the $70 billion-per-year television advertising market.

Freedive breaks up films into categories such as “Hits of the ‘80s,” “Sci-Fi,” “Chills and Thrills,” and “Movies for the Whole Family.” The service also has a small range of original projects, like No Small Parts and The IMDb Show.