Huawei punishes staff for tweeting New Year’s message using an iPhone

January 5, 2019

Photo: AFP

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has issued unforgiving punishments to two of its staff members in the aftermath of a New Year’s Day marketing tweet sent out with the label “via Twitter for iPhone.”

Although the tweet was quickly deleted, screenshots of the post spread across a whole host of social media platforms, including blogging sites.

Embarrassed by the episode, the Chinese smartphone firm has imposed a fine on those responsible.

On Friday, a report by Reuters citing an internal company memo said that the one of the Huawei staff involved in the Twitter blunder has been demoted and has had their pay docked, while the other will be passed over for a promotion this year.

Huawei explained that a marketing company called Sapient Corporation was in charge of the Huawei Twitter account. Due to some “VPN connection issues,” the team was unable to tweet the wishes using a computer.

In order to publish the tweet in time for the New Year, Sapient’s team inserted a Hong Kong SIM card into an iPhone and posted the tweet without checking how the published tweet would look, Huawei said. Huawei didn’t disclose where the Sapient team was located.

 
 


