Malaysian startup develops a ‘Halal’ browser



If you are wearied with the concerns of privacy, bias and abuse over the internet, you can dig into the online world through a browser compliant with Islamic values – SalamWeb, a mobile and desktop browser.

A Malaysian startup, Salam Web Technologies MY Sdn, has launched this ‘halal’ browser, according to an article published by Bloomberg. Boasting of a Muslim-friendly web experience, the browser offers messaging, news and other features. It also has Islamic functions including prayer times and an indicator for the Qibla – the direction a Muslim must face while praying.

“We want to make the internet a better place,” said Hasni Zarina Mohamed Khan, the managing director at Salam Web Technologies. “We know the internet has the good and the bad, so SalamWeb offers you a tool to create this window that lets you go to the internet to see the good.”

She said the users of the browser are mainly from Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We’re promoting universal values — although SalamWeb is targeted to Muslims, it can be used by anyone,” Hasni Zarina said. “The internet can be a harmful place. It’s obvious that we need an alternative.”

Zarina aims to capture 10% of the 1.8 billion global Muslim population around the world.

She pointed out that the world’s largest technology companies from Google to Facebook are doing too little to address harmful content and false information.

SalamWeb marks web pages as appropriate, neutral or inappropriate with the help of community-vetted content filters. It also warns users about gambling or pornography sites in the search results.