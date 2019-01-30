Google rolls out all-white Gmail for iOS and Android

Google is rolling out its redesigned Gmail for mobile starting today (Wednesday) and it will be available to all Android and iOS users in the coming weeks.

Google first unveiled its Material Design language back in 2014 (now called Material Theme) and last year saw an update to those design rules that removed the bold colors in favor of an almost entirely white look.

Functionally, the new Gmail mobile app isn’t wildly different than what came before. There’s a button in the lower-right corner to compose a new email, just like before — it’s just white with a multi-colored plus sign, the same glyph that shows up in Gmail and Drive on the web.

The iconic top red bar is now white, and the whole top area is a search bar; the old app required tapping a smaller target to get into search. Finally, there’s a shortcut right to the account switcher on the main page. Previously, switching accounts required opening the sidebar, but now that option is front and centre.

A few features that came to the web version of Gmail are also making their way to mobile. The most recognizable is that attachment previews will show up below the messages, making it easier to both find messages with attachments and get a sense of the content. For those that prefer to see more messages, Google also has “comfortable” and “compact” density options that remove attachment previews and avatars respectively. The large red phishing warnings that Gmail on the web shows also now show up in the app.