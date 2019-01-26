Google releases list of most popular Pakistani ads on YouTube in 2018

Google released on Thursday the YouTube Ads Leaderboard for Pakistan for 2018.

The list shows the top 10 ads and branded content that people watched on YouTube through a combination of popularity and promotion.

“These videos show that it’s not only new technology, but also the art of storytelling that creates a winning combination,” said Farhan Qureshi, regional head at Google Asia Pacific

Surf Excel Ramazan 2018 | #EkNekiRozana



Kia Pakistan India per baazi lay gaya?



Peek Freans Cake Up | TVC 2018 | Real Rishtey



Shan Thematic 2018 – #OneBiryaniOneFamily

Dr Lifebuoy V/S Jaraseem Episode 4

Ariel: Oho Nahi, Hoo Hoo



NESTLÉ CERELAC Loree Kahani presents Chanda Mama sung by Ali Noor & Zeb Bangash!

Pepsi Battle of the Bands Season 3

Coke and Music TVC



Celebrating Punjab Funn Mitti Se