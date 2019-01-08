Galaxy S10 will have the same battery as the Galaxy Note 9, claims leak

Samsung seems to be all set to launch its next range of flagships – the Galaxy S10 series. However, this time the line-up will include not two as usual, but three smartphones in the range.

The influx of Samsung Galaxy S10 rumours is getting out of hands. We’ve already had close looks at the devices, so there’s not much to be learned on the design sidebar real-life photos, of course. This time out, word on the batteries that will power the three phones has surfaced.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 3100 mAh battery. The S10 Lite is expected to sport a 5.8-inch display, which is the same with the S8 and S9, both of which made do with 3000 mAh batteries. It’s a slight step up, we’d say.

The S10+ will be the biggest of the lot, and it shows, as it goes up from the 3500 mAh battery on the S9+ to a 4000 mAh battery, same battery capacity as the Note 9. That S10+’s 6.4-inch display will also be the same as the Note 9’s.

Samsung’s decision of not keeping up with battery power and the size of the screen could prove to be a deal breaker.

If rumours are accurate, you’ll have to wait until sometime in February, possibly at or near the Mobile World Congress, to see the S10 family. You might also see Samsung’s Infinity Flex-based foldable phone at the same time.