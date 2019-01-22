Galaxy S10: New leak reveals that the phone will outshine Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9

For the past few months, we’ve witnessed an increasing number of Galaxy S10 rumours, revealing almost everything fans would want to know about the phone.

A new teaser of the phone confirms many of the leaked features. Samsung has released a 25-second teaser for the Galaxy S10 which lists the range’s previous achievements before highlighting the big change this year “Because you deserve more”. The video was shared by eagle-eyed tipster Ice Universe.

Samsung teasing video suggests that the Galaxy S10 will have new features, including a larger battery or faster charging speed. pic.twitter.com/9fZFZAtncD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2019

Features such as multi-lens cameras and better battery tech are hinted in the clip, although Samsung isn’t about to spoil any secrets. Various leaks, however, said that the Galaxy S10 would have up to four rear cameras on the back, and most reports claimed the phones would have bigger batteries and faster battery charging-tech.

As per the Ice Universe, Galaxy S10 will get a 500 mAh increase from the Galaxy S9 to 3500 mAh, while the Galaxy S10 Plus will also jump 500 mAh to a Galaxy Note 9-matching 4,000 mAh, making it is one of the longest lasting smartphones you can buy.

All of this information should be confirmed on February 21 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, which should also clarify official pricing for the countries.