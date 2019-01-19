Facebook Messenger with a simpler interface is finally rolling out for all

Facebook Messenger’s new redesign is finally coming to most people’s smartphones.

Earlier, Facebook announced a major overhaul of Messenger during its annual F8 conference back in May 2018. The revamp was aimed at de-cluttering the app and making it more usable. The company itself admitted in early 2018 that while it had added a whole bunch of features over the years, the app had lost its simplicity.

As promised, Messenger version 4 slowly began rolling out in October, bringing with it the much-awaited overhaul available more widely, with both the App Store and Google Play Store listings displaying the new interface.

Previously, the Messenger app had about nine tabs, making it difficult to navigate. With this new messenger interface, the number of tabs is coming down to three.

According to Engadget, the three tabs are going to be the main Chats tab, where all the chats are visible. The next tab is the People tab where you can find friends, catch up on people’s stories, and see who is active right now. Then you have the Discover tab, where you can connect with businesses to get the latest deals, play Instant Games, book your next vacation, follow the news and more.