Facebook launches new petition feature

Facebook has decided to launch a petition feature called Community Actions to let users notify their local officials of action that they’d like to see happen.

The feature will be rolled out to users in the United States on Tuesday, reported Tech Crunch.

Related: You might have been affected by the Facebook security breach even if you don’t use it

Supporters for any given petition will be able to discuss the topic with fellow supporters on the page, and will also be able to create events and fundraisers.

Sites such as Change.org long been the home of people coming together to demand everything from Netflix picking up a show for another season or raise voice for a social cause. Facebook is clearly hoping that it can provide the means for its users to organize for the good of their communities.