Company develops ‘smart’ diaper that can tell you when it’s dirty

January 9, 2019

Photo: Monit

One of the most daunting things about babies is dirty diapers. But they come as a package deal with your little bundle of joy.

A South Korean company thinks it can make this process a little less unbearable. At the CES 2019, Monit shared its newest creation – a smart diaper.

It created a cookie-sized sensor with Bluetooth that attaches to the outside of a baby’s diaper. The sensor can detect whether there’s pee or poo in the diaper and alerts parents and caregivers. There’s no longer any need for a diaper sniff test.

Related: Honda develops engine noise-mimicking toy to soothe fussy babies

Using a smart diaper sensor can reduce instances of diaper rash and urinary tract infections. Data from the sensor can also be used to track diaper consumption, pee and poo patterns and sleeping patterns.

The Monit smart diaper monitor launched in Korea and Japan at the end of 2018. The company is partnering with Kimberly Clark to bring Monit’s tech to Huggies this April.

Monit also plans to transition from selling the smart diaper sensor to a subscription service that provides unlimited diapers and a personalised care service for the baby. They haven’t announced the price of the product yet.

 
 


