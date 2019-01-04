Atlas Honda unveils CB125F bike

Atlas Honda unveiled the 2019 CB125F for its customers in Pakistan on Friday.

The new Honda bike will cost you Rs159,900, while the special edition price is Rs161,900.

This bike, according to Honda Atlas, is its most feature-rich motorcycle.

It houses a four stroke OHV air-cooled engine. With a new and sporty look, the bike is available in five variants, including red and black.

Along with self-start and alloy rims, the Honda CB125F features a 5-speed gear transmission, modern graphics and a powerful disk break.