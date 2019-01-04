Atlas Honda unveils CB125F bike

January 4, 2019

Photo: Courtesy Atlas Honda

Atlas Honda unveiled the 2019 CB125F for its customers in Pakistan on Friday.

The new Honda bike will cost you Rs159,900, while the special edition price is Rs161,900.

This bike, according to Honda Atlas, is its most feature-rich motorcycle.

It houses a four stroke OHV air-cooled engine. With a new and sporty look, the bike is available in five variants, including red and black.

Along with self-start and alloy rims, the Honda CB125F features a 5-speed gear transmission, modern graphics and a powerful disk break.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

India arrests 750 in flashpoint temple clashes

January 4, 2019 8:41 pm

Sanghar teachers shower cash on dancing students at science and culture festival

January 4, 2019 6:00 pm

China’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ executed

January 3, 2019 11:32 pm

Kohistan honour killing case: How much longer till justice is served?

January 3, 2019 10:06 pm

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani wants the govt to impose Section 144 on the use of gas compressors

January 3, 2019 8:19 pm

KP’s emergency cab service to take people to hospitals for free

January 3, 2019 5:48 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.