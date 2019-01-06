Apple to pull iPhones from stores in Germany after Qualcomm court win

Apple has suffered another blow in its global patent battle with Qualcomm as it was forced to pull older iPhones from its shelves in Germany.

Currently, the German Apple Store offers the iPhone XS and XR but not the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 anymore.

The District Court of Munich ruling said that those two models of the iPhone were infringing on Qualcomm’s intellectual property related to power savings in smartphones, reported TechCrunch.

Related: Apple sued for lying over iPhone X screen size

“The Court found that Apple is infringing Qualcomm’s patented power savings technology used in smartphones,” Qualcomm wrote. Qualcomm needed to post a €1.34 billion ($1.53 billion) bond with German courts for the ruling to take effect, which it has now done.

The bond will fund damages awarded to Apple if the iPhone maker wins its appeal against the injunction.

The German case is Qualcomm’s third attempt at blocking the sale of iPhones. The California-based chip maker has made patent infringement claims against Apple in the US and China already.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR models will still be available at Apple stores and from other retailers.