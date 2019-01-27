Amazon’s facial tech shows gender, racial bias: MIT study

January 27, 2019

Facial-recognition technology being demonstrated during a consumer trade show in Las Vegas in January 2019. Photo: AFP

Amazon has emerged as a frontrunner in the field of facial recognition. However, experts argue that it shows gender and racial biases.

The technology is used in police departments and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the US.

According to a study published by the MIT Media Lab on January 24, the facial technology makes more mistakes differentiating between men and women, and has a more difficult time recognising the gender of women who are dark-skinned.

The Rekognition software from Amazon inaccurately recognized women as men 19 percent of the time, the study reported. Additionally, it incorrectly identified women with darker skin 31 percent of the time. In comparison, Microsoft software identified women with darker skin than men 1.5 percent of the time.

The tests were conducted by MIT’s Joy Buolamwini, who found similar racial and gender biases in February last year too.

Amazon denied the research. It noted that the researchers had not tested the latest version of Rekognition, and the gender identification test was facial analysis (which spots expressions and characteristics like facial hair), not facial identification (which matches scanned faces to mugshots), according to The Verge.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

BuzzFeed to cut 15% of its workers: reports

January 24, 2019 8:37 am

Verizon eyes revolutionising the entertainment industry with 5G technology

January 23, 2019 7:39 pm

These three controls can block your child’s access to inappropriate content

January 15, 2019 6:32 pm

Pakistani students create a smart walking stick for the blind

January 14, 2019 7:26 pm

New app gives throat cancer patients their voice back

January 11, 2019 11:30 pm

Facial recognition: Coming to a gadget near you

January 10, 2019 9:33 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.