AI cameras to help counter wildlife poaching in Africa

January 5, 2019

Photo: AFP

An AI camera has been developed to detect poachers entering Africa’s wildlife reserves and alert park rangers in near real-time so poachers can be stopped before they kill endangered animals.

The camera uses Intel-powered artificial intelligence technology to detect poachers, according to The Verge. It has been developed by a non-profit organisation, Resolve. It announced a new custom-made device called TrailGuard AI, which uses Intel-made vision chips to identify animals and humans that wander into view.

The cameras will be placed on access trails used by poachers, automatically alerting park rangers who can check up on any suspicious activity.

An African elephant is killed roughly every 15 minutes. At this rate, the population of 100,000 animals is expected to decrease even more.

The NGO hopes to deploy TrailGuard AI in 100 reserves and national parks in Africa.

 
 


