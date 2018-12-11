WhatsApp to go ‘dark’ on both iOS and Android devices

December 11, 2018

Photo: AFP

Using WhatsApp at night will provide our eyes some relief if the Facebook-owned messaging platform implements its ‘Dark mode’.

The rumours for such a mode have been doing rounds for a long time but the news has now been confirmed by WABetaInfo that the feature is under development and will be available for all WhatsApp users. The feature is expected to launch later this month or early next year.

Dark Mode, as the name suggests, reverses the white background to black which is more comforting to eyes. The mode also helps increase battery life.

Related: WhatsApp’s update allows video previews in your notification bar

Android phones with OLED display panels will be at an advantage, as they will feature Dark mode in sharper blacks than other screens.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out group video calling, and recently also introduced continuous voice message playback. Apart from sending text messages to both individuals and groups, WhatsApp also allows voice calls, video calls and more.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Social media tops print as news source for Americans: study

December 10, 2018 11:55 pm

Google’s Android file manager now supports USB drives

December 9, 2018 4:03 pm

Facebook adds $9 billion to share buyback effort

December 9, 2018 12:16 am

Did Clifton’s E-Street businesses get fresh SBCA notices in Karachi?

November 28, 2018 12:49 pm

Google Maps update now allows hashtags in reviews

November 28, 2018 9:52 am

WhatsApp’s update allows video previews in your notification bar

November 22, 2018 2:49 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.