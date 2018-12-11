WhatsApp to go ‘dark’ on both iOS and Android devices

Using WhatsApp at night will provide our eyes some relief if the Facebook-owned messaging platform implements its ‘Dark mode’.

The rumours for such a mode have been doing rounds for a long time but the news has now been confirmed by WABetaInfo that the feature is under development and will be available for all WhatsApp users. The feature is expected to launch later this month or early next year.

I receive a lot of questions about the Dark Mode..

It’s still under development and there is no news now, be patient please.

When there is news on iOS and Android, you will obviously receive more info from me, don’t worry. 😊 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 30, 2018

Dark Mode, as the name suggests, reverses the white background to black which is more comforting to eyes. The mode also helps increase battery life.

Android phones with OLED display panels will be at an advantage, as they will feature Dark mode in sharper blacks than other screens.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out group video calling, and recently also introduced continuous voice message playback. Apart from sending text messages to both individuals and groups, WhatsApp also allows voice calls, video calls and more.