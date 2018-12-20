WhatsApp makes it easier to start group calls but they’re still limited to four people

WhatsApp introduced a slight tweak in its group chat feature that makes it easier for people to start group voice or video calls.

In the newly designed WhatsApp, there is a phone icon at the top-right corner of the screen in groups.

You can start the group call with a maximum of three members of the group. However, if the group member is not in your contacts, then they will not show up in the list of people you can add to the call.

To get the WhatsApp group conference calling feature, you just need to update to the latest version of the app from the Apple App Store.

The new feature was rolled out for iPhone on Wednesday and will be extended to Android soon.