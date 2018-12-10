What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S10

The Galaxy S10 is expected to come in no less than three models when it will be released early next year. The latest Samsung Galaxy S10+ leak gives us a crystal clear look at how the series is shaping up – and there’s potentially a major shock.

If you’re wondering what the screen sizes are, serial leaker Evan Blass has shared some details based on information he obtained from an unnamed case maker.

A case manufacturer’s expectations for the Galaxy S10 lineup: pic.twitter.com/lrExjvalcb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 8, 2018

The Galaxy S10+ could sport not one, but two ‘punch holes’ on the front of the device. This isn’t all that shocking, as the bulk of rumours suggest that the S10+ will feature two front camera sensors.

Interestingly, the biggest upgrade on the Galaxy S10 range is the launch of an in-display ‘3D Sonic Sensor’ fingerprint reader which Qualcomm confirmed earlier this week.

However, it is expected to that it won’t have any facial recognition software and 5G is also being limited to the Beyond X model only. All will be revealed next year, with Samsung expected to launch its 2019 flagships at or around the time of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.