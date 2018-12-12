To be or not to be: Will the Samsung Galaxy 10 have a headphone jack?

December 12, 2018

Good news for anyone planning on using older headphones with a Galaxy S10 — most indications point to Samsung keeping the jack for the device. It has ditched this feature in the mid-premium Galaxy A8s though, reports The Verge.

The South Korean tech giant will continue with the headphone jack for its top-end flagship even when its biggest rival removed a 3.5mm headset jack for its flagships last year. Apple’s iPhone 7 series devices, launched in 2016, were the last iPhone models to have this feature

That’s according to reliable Samsung rumour whisperer Ice Universe, who published a video of a case prototype as a proof of the existence of the analogue headphone jack in the S10.

But the Galaxy S10 could also be the last Samsung flagship to include this and a ET News report of October claims that a 3.5mm jack could be missing from next year’s Note 10 or Galaxy S11.

Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy A8s, is its first without a headphone jack. It’s also the first to feature a circular screen cutout for the selfie camera, in keeping with the company’s stated new strategy of putting high-end features in mid-range devices first. The recently announced Galaxy A9, for example, has four cameras on the back.

 
 

