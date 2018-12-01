Take a look at Huawei’s Nova 4 hole-punch camera display

Huawei has started teasing an unusual solution to the camera notch problem: a phone with a circular cutout in the display. Apparently, the Huawei Nova 4 (the company’s first phone to feature the hole-punch camera) has already been spotted in person during a live stream for the 18th birthday of Chinese singer Jackson Yee, according to The Verge.

There isn’t much information about the Nova 4 yet but it seems there is definitely a camera cutout in the screen. And honestly, it doesn’t look that bad. Sure, having an omnipresent black dot in the corner of the screen might take some getting used to, but likely no more than a notch would.

Huawei isn’t the only company pursuing a hole-punch camera, either: Samsung confirmed earlier this month that it was working on a similar “Infinity-O”-style display for future Galaxy phones.

In either case, we likely won’t have long to wait for more information on the Nova 4. Huawei has already confirmed that it will have more news on December 3.