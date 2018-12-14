Stay away from your smartphone for a year and win $100,000

December 14, 2018

Smartphones have become an important part of our lives. However, you can earn $100,000 if you can live without it for a year.

Vitaminwater has announced the contest. The deadline to enter is January 8, 2019, according to CNBC.

Those who wish to test themselves can enter the contest by posting on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest, and outlining what they would do if they couldn’t swipe or scroll for a year.

The contestants will be given a 1996-era cell phone. People who last six months will get $10,000.

 

 
 

