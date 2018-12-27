Snapchat creates lenses to make your dogs even cuter

Snapchat first drew users in by creating lenses that could turn them into dogs. Now, the company is going full circle and making lenses specifically for dogs.

Official lenses created specifically for dogs’ faces have arrived on Snapchat, meaning that people can take photos or videos of their pet and turn their faces into something goofy, reported The Verge. Although the additional lenses for dogs are adorable, it’s not Snapchat’s first foray into the pet market. The company first launched special lenses for cats last month.

There are currently only a handful of filters available for canines. More lenses are currently in development, meaning there will be new ways to annoy your pet for social clout in the near future.

Dog specific lenses are available on Snapchat right now.