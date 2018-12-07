Review: Honor 8X– a stylish phone for big-screen junkies 

December 7, 2018

Huawei recently released the Honor 8x, a mid-range device of its Honor series.

The model we received for the review was shiny blue. The phone also comes in black, red and pink.

What’s inside the box?

Besides the device, the box had a micro-USB cable and a power adapter.

Usually, the earphones come with the device, but we didn’t find any in the box, probably because it was a test device.

Specification and performance

The device comes equipped with Hisilicon Kirin 710 and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You have the option of expending the memory via microSD as the device has a dedicated slot.

Battery is one of the major things that power users are worried about. Honor 8X has a 3750mAh battery. It gives you enough juice to get through the day.

Design and display

The front and back of the device is glass with an aluminum frame, so you’ll have to be a bit careful that you don’t drop it.

Talking about the display, Honor 8X has 19.5 to 9 display ratio and a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The colour scheme of the display is really vibrant which kind of looks good.

Despite the fact that it has a huge 6.5-inch display, the phone fits comfortably in your hand and doesn’t feel like as if you are using a bulky device.

Camera

For many people, the most important feature of a phone is its camera. Honor 8X has a dual rear camera with 20MP lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is of 16MP.

Huawei has introduced AI photography with Honor 8X. The device uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust the camera setting. However, we felt that the camera already has vibrant colours and the picture becomes too vibrant when you use the AI feature to enhance. Some people might like this, but it gives the picture an artificial feel.

The camera has some other nifty features such as light painting, which adjust the aperture value and lets you take pictures of traffic trails or light graffiti etc. It also has features such as slow-mo and timelapse, which have now become a norm in mid and high range phones.

The camera’s night mode is also a handy feature. It keeps the aperture open for five seconds, allowing it to absorb as much light as possible. However, if you feel that the picture is bright enough after 2 or 3 seconds, you can stop there.

Verdict

All in all, Honor 8X is a great looking device with some decent specs and nice camera. It is a great addition to the mid-range devices.

 
 
 

