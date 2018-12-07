Pakistani woman entrepreneur featured as ‘global gaming citizen’ at Game Awards 2018

December 7, 2018

Photo: Sadia Bashir\Twitter

Pakistani entrepreneur Sadia Bashir was featured as a ‘Global Gaming Citizen’ at the Facebook Game Awards on Thursday. 

Facebook Gaming teamed up with The Game Awards for a special presentation. The aim was to look for stories on how games have helped build communities.

 

She is the co-founder 0f Pixel Art Games Academy.

Related: Malala receives Harvard University’s 2018 Gleitsman Award

Bashir has been featured on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2018 list too. The description says that Bashir had a passion for video games.
She started her enterprise with the aim to “bridge the gap between industry demand and education by providing training in video game development and recruitment opportunities.”

 

 
 
 

See Also

Emirates shares Pakistani crystal artist’s dazzling artwork of diamond-encrusted jet

December 7, 2018 1:03 pm

Lawsuit dropped against Egyptian actor over revealing outfit

December 5, 2018 9:49 pm

Social media turns cupid: Chinese man ties the knot with Sheikhupura woman

December 3, 2018 10:51 pm

Govt intends to use social media to present a positive image of Pakistan

December 1, 2018 6:17 pm

Facebook might let you mute comments with selected words soon

November 29, 2018 9:26 am

Old Facebook messages are randomly popping up to haunt users

November 27, 2018 10:50 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

Ismail Sheikh

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.