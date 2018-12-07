Pakistani woman entrepreneur featured as ‘global gaming citizen’ at Game Awards 2018

Pakistani entrepreneur Sadia Bashir was featured as a ‘Global Gaming Citizen’ at the Facebook Game Awards on Thursday.

Facebook Gaming teamed up with The Game Awards for a special presentation. The aim was to look for stories on how games have helped build communities.

AAANNDDD THISSSS ISSS MEEEE ON THE GAME AWARDSSSS!!!! So honoured to be featured as a Global Gaming Citizen at such big platform! Thanks Facebook Gaming!#thegameawards #Gamedev #PixelArtGamesAcademy #Pakistan #GlobalGamingCitizen #FacebookGaming pic.twitter.com/4Rf1R1DD6N — Sadia Bashir (@Sadia_Bashir1) December 7, 2018

She is the co-founder 0f Pixel Art Games Academy.

Bashir has been featured on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2018 list too. The description says that Bashir had a passion for video games.

She started her enterprise with the aim to “bridge the gap between industry demand and education by providing training in video game development and recruitment opportunities.”