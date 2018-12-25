New test tells you how nutritious breast milk is

Doctors can now tell new mothers just how nutritious their breast milk is by submitting samples for a diagnostic test.

The US Food and Drug Administration has given the green signal for the marketing of the Miris Human Milk Analyzer, according to a press release dated Dec 21. It measures nutrients in the milk to tell levels of fat, carbohydrate, protein, total solids and energy. This will help healthcare professionals better detect young infants at risk of growth failure especially if they are premature.

“Breast milk provides many health benefits to infants, and for many babies it can meet their early nutritional needs,” an FDA official said. “But some infants — including those who may be born preterm or have certain health conditions — may need additional nutrients in order to support their optimal growth.”

This is the first time that doctors have a test to help analyze breast milk. It will be mostly used in hospitals.

Babies born too early need extra nutrition beyond what their mother’s milk provides. Also, depending on the mother’s health, the breast milk may not have enough protein and energy for babies that have more needs. The Miris Human Milk Analyzer uses an infrared spectroscopy system. It is prescription device intended for use by trained health care personnel at clinical laboratories.