New feature may let Samsung users take impressive photos in the dark

December 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

Rumour has it that Samsung is working on a new night photography mode, ‘Bright Night’, for the company’s Galaxy Note 9, reported The Verge.

The feature is expected to give buyers the facility of “taking bright pictures even in very dark conditions”. This is similar to Google’s Night Sight mode and Huawei’s Night Mode.

The article in The Verge speculated that the feature is likely to make its debut with the launch of the company’s upcoming Galaxy S10 in February, 2019 alongside the code being cropped up in a Note 9 build.

Various reports about the S10 have claimed that it will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, up to six cameras and a hole-punch Infinity O display and now it looks like its camera is also in line for an upgrade.

 
 


