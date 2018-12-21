Latest leak reveals Samsung’s radical Galaxy S10 Beyond X model

December 21, 2018

So far what we know about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 series is that it will be launched on February 20 and will go on sale on March 8.

Besides this, we also know from multiple sources that it will come in three sizes; a 5.8-inch screen for the S10 Lite, a 6.1-inch screen for the S10, and a 6.4-inch screen for the S10 Plus.

The latest leak coming from the mysterious industry insider, Ice Universe, confirms the existence of Galaxy S10 ‘Beyond X’ model.

According to Ice, Beyond X will be Samsung’s first smartphone that will support the 5G technology.

The phone will have a 6.7-inch screen and will have time-of-flight sensors on the front and rear. ToF sensor, which is used for 3D depth mapping, is similar to the infrared dot technology that Apple uses in its Face ID facial recognition system.

Beyond X will only be available in South Korea and the United States only.

What gives this leak credibility is the fact that had earlier successfully broken the Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8 and Note 9 news.

 
 


