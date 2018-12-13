Journalists end partnership with Facebook

Journalists who had been working with Facebook as fact-checkers ended their partnership with the social media giant, Guardian reported Thursday.

According to the British daily, the journalists said that the social media network has ignored their concerns and failed to use their expertise to combat misinformation.

“They’ve essentially used us for crisis PR,” said Brooke Binkowski, former managing editor of Snopes, a fact-checking site that has partnered with Facebook for two years. “They’re not taking anything seriously. They are more interested in making themselves look good and passing the buck … They clearly don’t care.”

Binkowski said she tried to raise concern over misuse of Facebook during the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar. “I was bringing up Myanmar over and over and over,” she said. “They were absolutely resistant.”

Facebook had started working with news outlets after US presidential elections to identify and stop the spread of fake news.

“Why should we trust Facebook when it’s pushing the same rumors that its own fact checkers are calling fake news?” a current Facebook fact-checker told Guardian. “Working with Facebook makes us look bad.”

A Facebook spokesperson declined comment on whether advertisers influenced fact-checking, the Guardian reported.