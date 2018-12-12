Instagram is testing ‘Creator Accounts’ for high-profile celebrities, influencers

Instagram is testing new Creator Accounts that will give high-profile influencers and celebrities the ability to filter direct messages and offer more in-depth analytics over their follower counts.

The new tier is currently being tested with a small group of users, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but it’s expected to roll out to more high-profile accounts sometime next year. One new feature is quality filters for direct messages, meaning creators can limit who has the ability to contact them.

Influencers can also access data regarding how many people are following or unfollowing their account and use distinct labels to help point press or other business inquiries to the right channels.

Related: Instagram starts removing fake followers and likes

Much like verified Twitter users (who can use quality control for their timelines), the idea seems to be giving influencers and celebrities more control over their experience on the app.

Ashley Yuki, an Instagram product manager, told The Hollywood Reporter that Instagram wants to help foster creator communities on the app. The idea is to “create this space where we can now start to specialize the experience for the needs of creators,” while working on more tools to help creators on the app, according to Yuki.