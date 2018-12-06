Huawei’s chief financial officer arrested in Canada

Huawei’s chief financial officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, has been arrested in Vancouver, Canada on suspicions that she violated US trade sanctions against Iran.

Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei and faces unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York, where she had transferred flights on her way to Canada.

“The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms Meng,” a spokesperson for Huawei told TechCrunch. “The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion. Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU.”

Meng, the company’s deputy chairwoman, was arrested on December 1; a bail hearing has already been set for Friday.

Tensions between US authorities and Huawei have been high since 2016 and have taken a turn for the worse as the US-China trade war has heated up. Citing national security concerns, President Donald Trump signed a bill in August that would ban government agencies from using products and services from Huawei and its Chinese competitor ZTE.