Google’s Android file manager now supports USB drives

Files by Google is helpful if you want an official means of managing the files on your Android phone, but there’s been an obvious limitation: you couldn’t move files to physical storage beyond the phone itself.

That is no longer an issue. Google released an update to Files that introduces support for external storage using USB On-the-Go, reported Engadget. If you want to offload photos to a thumb drive, you won’t have to track down third-party software.

The update also lets you see the entire folder structures for storage, both on and off the device. You shouldn’t have trouble tracking down a file in an unusual location, or moving it to a specific folder.