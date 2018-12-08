Facebook tests shopping mode via live streams

Facebook is making life easier for shoppers as it is testing a new feature that will allow merchants to sell items via the social media app’s live streams.

When a seller demonstrates items on their stream, customers might see a screenshot button that lets them take photos of items they want to buy and message the merchant directly.

Through this, customers will be able to engage with the merchants directly via Messenger and even send payment via the chat platform.

Currently, the feature is being tested in Thailand, where some independent sellers have taken to Facebook Live to sell a variety of products, from cosmetics to handbags and other fashion items.

The feature was first spotted by social media and reputation manager Jeff Higgins and then confirmed to TechCrunch.

For now, Facebook says it will not take a cut of the payments made through live streams. It also did not indicate whether the feature would exit Thailand if it makes it to a full roll out.