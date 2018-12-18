Facebook adds Boomerang videos, Selfie Mode and AR Sticker to its Messenger

Just ahead of Christmas, Facebook has introduced several features for the camera in its Messenger application.

Facebook Messenger has added support for Boomerang, which lets you create brief, looped videos just like on Instagram.

The company added a selfie mode that puts you in focus with a little-added glow and blurs the background.

You’ll also find a fresh batch of augmented reality (AR) stickers to add to your photos or videos, as well as holiday-themed masks and filters.

Facebook Messenger now has five different camera modes: normal, video, text, boomerang and selfie. This is still, however, much less than what is available on Instagram Stories.

These new features will be rolling out to most users globally on Tuesday.