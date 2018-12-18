Facebook adds Boomerang videos, Selfie Mode and AR Sticker to its Messenger

December 18, 2018

Just ahead of Christmas, Facebook has introduced several features for the camera in its Messenger application.

Facebook Messenger has added support for Boomerang, which lets you create brief, looped videos just like on Instagram.

Photo: Facebook

The company added a selfie mode that puts you in focus with a little-added glow and blurs the background.

You’ll also find a fresh batch of augmented reality (AR) stickers to add to your photos or videos, as well as holiday-themed masks and filters.

Photo: Facebook

Facebook Messenger now has five different camera modes: normal, video, text, boomerang and selfie. This is still, however, much less than what is available on Instagram Stories.

These new features will be rolling out to most users globally on Tuesday.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

New Facebook bug may have exposed unposted photos of millions of users

December 14, 2018 9:36 pm

Journalists end partnership with Facebook

December 13, 2018 10:47 pm

Instagram is testing ‘Creator Accounts’ for high-profile celebrities, influencers

December 12, 2018 9:08 am

Social media tops print as news source for Americans: study

December 10, 2018 11:55 pm

Facebook adds $9 billion to share buyback effort

December 9, 2018 12:16 am

Facebook tests shopping mode via live streams

December 8, 2018 11:22 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.