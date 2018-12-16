Apple being sued because customer didn’t think the iPhone had a notch

December 16, 2018

The notch is a notable design element of Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max phones.

It’s a cutout on the top of the phone’s screen so that Apple can pack in the advanced cameras necessary for the FaceID facial recognition security.

In recent pictures, the notch blends into the screen because Apple displays a black background. However, a woman feels that the images are misleading and is going to sue the company for it.

In a complaint filed Friday in the Northern District of California, Courtney Davis’ lawyers accused Apple of designing its advertising to obscure the notch, leading Davis to believe that the iPhone XS Max she preordered wouldn’t actually come with a notch.

“Images that disguise the missing pixels on the Products’ screens are prominent on Defendant’s website, as well as in the advertisements of retailers who sell the products,” according to the complaint. “These images were relied on by Plaintiff DAVIS, who believed that the iPhone XS and XS Max would not have a notch at the top of the phone.”

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Apple may release AirPods with wireless charging in 2019

December 4, 2018 11:07 am

Apple starts producing the iPhone X again after poor XS sales

November 23, 2018 9:21 am

New Fast & Furious game coming soon to iOS and Android

November 22, 2018 7:25 pm

iPhone user claims his phone exploded during a software update

November 15, 2018 4:07 pm

Mark Zuckerberg orders Facebook management to only use Android phones

November 15, 2018 8:56 am

Tech stars see shares dim in eyes of investors

November 14, 2018 9:27 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.