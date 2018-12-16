Apple being sued because customer didn’t think the iPhone had a notch

The notch is a notable design element of Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max phones.

It’s a cutout on the top of the phone’s screen so that Apple can pack in the advanced cameras necessary for the FaceID facial recognition security.

In recent pictures, the notch blends into the screen because Apple displays a black background. However, a woman feels that the images are misleading and is going to sue the company for it.

In a complaint filed Friday in the Northern District of California, Courtney Davis’ lawyers accused Apple of designing its advertising to obscure the notch, leading Davis to believe that the iPhone XS Max she preordered wouldn’t actually come with a notch.

“Images that disguise the missing pixels on the Products’ screens are prominent on Defendant’s website, as well as in the advertisements of retailers who sell the products,” according to the complaint. “These images were relied on by Plaintiff DAVIS, who believed that the iPhone XS and XS Max would not have a notch at the top of the phone.”