Android users can now make donations via the Google Play Store

December 13, 2018

Android users will now be able to make charitable donations to non-profits via a new update for the Google Play Store.

Apple has had this feature for years and has collected donations for the American Red Cross in the wake of natural disasters like the California wildfires and hurricanes. Google’s implementation, however, isn’t a launch tied to a single event. And it’s rolling out support for several charities, not just the Red Cross.

Users in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Taiwan and Indonesia will soon see the option to make a donation to a number of organizations, including charity:water, Doctors Without Borders USA, Girls Who Code, International Rescue Committee, Room to Red, Save the Children, UNICEF, World Food Program USA and World Wildlife Fund US as well as the American Red Cross.

To access the feature Android users can head to play.google.com/donate to read about the organizations or to make a donation using the payment card they have on file for the Play Store.

Google says the feature will begin to roll out for Android users in the supported markets over the next few days.

 
 

