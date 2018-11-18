YouTube is now showing movies such as Rocky, The Terminator for free

YouTube is finally allowing users to watch feature-length movies for free.

The movies have been paid by the advertisers and will include ads.

Currently, more than 100 films are being featured as part of their ‘Free with Ads’ option. Some of the notables movies include The Terminator, Legally Blonde, and Rocky.

According to AdAge, the video platform began releasing the movies in October with a “Free to watch” category in its movie section, where users have traditionally purchased or rented movies. The films come with commercial interruptions, with pop-up ads that appear at regular intervals.

In the story, the director of product management at YouTube, Rohit Dhawan, says that the company weighed the opportunity between advertisers and users to implement the service.

“We saw this opportunity based on user demand, beyond just offering paid movies. Can we do ad-supported movies, free to the user?” Dhawan says. “It also presents a nice opportunity for advertisers.”

Previously, users could only purchase feature-length films on YouTube. This is the first time that the site has given viewers the option to opt for ad interruptions over paying money out of pocket for content.