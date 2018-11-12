You won’t be able to stream videos on your Wii from January 2019

You won’t be able to watch your favourite shows on your Nintendo Wii soon. Netflix emailed users saying that Nintendo will be shutting down all video streaming services for the console after January 31, 2019, reported The Verge.

Netflix’s notification indicated that Nintendo will suspend all streaming services for the device, and that presumably means that Amazon Prime and Hulu also won’t be able to be used on the console.

Related: Nintendo may be introducing a playable Gameboy phone case

It makes sense, given the age of the device — the Wii was sold between 2005 and 2011, before streaming video really took off with consumers, and before services like Hulu and Amazon Prime were launched.

The closure comes in conjunction with Nintendo’s announcement that it would be closing down the Wii Shop Channel, its portal to download virtual console games on January 30, 2019. While the Nintendo Switch didn’t ship with any streaming apps when it launched last year, Hulu arrived late last year, and was followed last week by YouTube. Hopefully, Netflix won’t be too far behind.