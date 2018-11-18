You may be able to comment on Google searches soon

November 18, 2018

Photo: AFP

Google+ may be shutting down but that doesn’t mean Google is uninterested in social features anymore. The 9to5Googlecrew discovered what appears to be in-testing support for comments on search results.

The feature would be limited to live sports matches (at least at first), but would separate feedback from both pro commentators and viewers and would include filters to highlight the top comments. And yes, there would be moderation to cut down on spam and other abuse.

There’s no certainty this will arrive soon, if at all. With that in mind, the allure is clear for Google. Comments on specific events could keep people engaged on Google well after they’ve run a search, rather than just the few moments it takes to check scores or visit another website.

That, in turn, could help with advertising, sports deals and other aspects of Google’s bottom line.

 
 
 

