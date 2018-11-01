You can now report bots on Twitter

November 1, 2018

Photo: Twitter

You can report a tweet that you think might be coming from a bot or a fake account masquerading as someone else.

When you will click the ‘it’s suspicious or spam’ option under the report menu, you can specify what you think that. It will give you an option that says ‘the account tweeting this is fake’.

The social media website announced this on Wednesday.

However, the process is not that clear. We don’t know if listing the account as fake will increase its likelihood of getting banned or not.

On Wednesday, a fake account using the name of the religious affairs minister was reported. Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Noorul Qadri clarified that the account does not belong to him, reported PTV News.

Related: Fake account alert! The religious affairs minister has not been tweeting against the Aasia Bibi verdict

“I don’t have a Twitter account. The account in my name is fake and it does not belong to me,” he said.

 
 
 

See Also

The Twitter Like button isn’t going anywhere just yet

October 31, 2018 9:00 am

Facebook removes 82 fake accounts and pages linked to Iran

October 27, 2018 3:40 pm

DI Khan man arrested for threatening wife on social media

October 23, 2018 4:48 pm

Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan’s Coke Studio rendition of Ko Ko Korina infuriates fans

October 20, 2018 3:09 pm

PTA blocks 800,000 websites and pages for blasphemous, anti-state and other objectionable content

October 19, 2018 4:21 pm

Fake accounts case to be heard in the Supreme Court on October 22

October 19, 2018 11:15 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.