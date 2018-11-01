You can now report bots on Twitter

You can report a tweet that you think might be coming from a bot or a fake account masquerading as someone else.

When you will click the ‘it’s suspicious or spam’ option under the report menu, you can specify what you think that. It will give you an option that says ‘the account tweeting this is fake’.

The social media website announced this on Wednesday.

Activity that attempts to manipulate or disrupt Twitter’s service is not allowed. We remove this when we see it. You can now specify what type of spam you’re seeing when you report, including fake accounts. pic.twitter.com/GN9NKw2Qyn — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 31, 2018

However, the process is not that clear. We don’t know if listing the account as fake will increase its likelihood of getting banned or not.

On Wednesday, a fake account using the name of the religious affairs minister was reported. Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Noorul Qadri clarified that the account does not belong to him, reported PTV News.

“I don’t have a Twitter account. The account in my name is fake and it does not belong to me,” he said.