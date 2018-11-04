You can now reply privately in Whatsapp group chats

November 4, 2018

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to its Android beta version that will allow users to privately reply to group chats.

The feature is called ‘reply privately’ and, as the name reflects, allows people to privately reply to group messages.

To use the feature, users can open group chats and select whom they want to reply privately to. The feature will work for older messages too.

In a separate development, WhatsApp has revealed plans to introduce advertisements in status stories.

The company redesigned its app last year and added images, videos and GIFs to text posts.

 
 
 

