You can now read novels on Facebook Messenger

November 5, 2018

Photo: Facebook

You can now read books on Facebook Messenger.

One of the world’s best-selling authors is experimenting with a new form of digital-first storytelling.

James Patterson, who is known for Alex Cross series, has released his latest novel on Facebook Messenger.

The book is available on the messenger and will make its print debut in February. Users just have to send a message to ‘The Chef by James Patterson’ on the messaging app to start reading it.

The book is about murder accusations against Caleb Rooney, a police detective who runs a food truck. The short novel is formatted like a series of text messages, with video, audio, photos, and documents interspersed.

People can interact with the book characters on their Instagram accounts.

 

 
 
 

